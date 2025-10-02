E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Ed Smith takes over as MCC president

Reuters Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

LONDON: England chief selector Ed Smith has begun a 12-month term as MCC president and ex-England ODI captain Eoin Morgan has been appointed chair of cricket, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Former Kent and Middlesex batsman Smith, who played in three test matches for England, succeeds Mervyn King.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), founded in 1787, owns the historic Lord’s ground in London and is the sole guardian of the laws and spirit of cricket.

“It is a huge honour to succeed Lord King as president of MCC. Lord’s has been a special part of my life -- as a cricket fan, a player and then as a selector — and this is a fascinating moment in the club’s history,” said Smith, who scored nearly 13,000 first-class runs in his career.

“I’m looking forward to serving the Club — and the wider game — to the best of my ability.”

Smith became the chief selector for the England men’s team in 2018 and during his three-year tenure, they won the World Cup for the first time. Morgan was captain of that World Cup-winning side in 2019 and played for Middlesex for 17 years.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

IT appears that the leaders of the Muslim world have been played by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Though many...
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....