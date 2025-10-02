E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Ezatolahi’s header downs Al-Ittihad in Asian CL

Reuters Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad suffered a second straight defeat in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday when Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi scored to earn Shabab Al-Ahli a 1-0 win over the struggling Saudi Pro League champions in Jeddah.

The loss for a side featuring Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and Fabinho came with interim boss Hassan Khalifa in charge after Laurent Blanc had been fired following Friday’s loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the domestic league.

Ezatolahi netted the game’s only goal five minutes before halftime when he emerged at the far post to nod in Federico Cartabia’s corner.

The result leaves Al-Ittihad in 11th place in the 12-team west Asian league phase standings after two matches with the first eight finishers qualifying for March’s knockout rounds.

“After a loss it’s always hard to describe how we feel, it’s not good,” said Al-Ittihad defender Mario Mitaj.

The win moves Paulo Souza’s Shabab Al-Ahli onto four points, two points behind early leaders Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia and alongside fellow Emirati sides Sharjah FC and Al-Wahda.

In Doha, Sharjah fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Al-Sadd, with Brazil-born striker Caio Lucas netting the equaliser in the 73rd minute.

Qatar international Akram Afif had given the home side the lead in the 18th minute with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area that flew past Darwish Mohammad, beating the Sharjah goalkeeper at his near post.

Caio missed from the penalty spot three minutes later but made amends with 17 minutes remaining when he volleyed in Adel Taarabt’s lofted pass from close range.

“It was hard, tough, but we suffered a little bit and in the end we got the goal,” said Caio. “Unfortunately I missed the penalty but this is life, we have to continue.”

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

