Monfils to retire after 2026 season

PARIS: French tennis player Gael Monfils, one of the most entertaining and popular players on the ATP tour, announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of next year.

The 39-year-old former world number six has been playing on the ATP tour for 21 years since his debut at the Open de Moselle in October 2004.

“Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I’d like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player,” he said on social media.

“Though this game means the world to me, I’m tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season.”

In his lengthy career, Monfils has picked up 13 ATP titles, although he never won a Masters 1000 event, losing three times in finals, at the Paris Ind­oors in 2009 and 2010, and at Monte Carlo in 2016.

He twice reached a Grand Slam semi-final, at Roland Garros in 2008 and the US Open in 2016.

His pending retirement follows close on the heels of three other Frenchman from his generation: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

Monfils played in the 2010 and 2014 Davis Cup finals, which France lost, respectively, to Djokovic’s Serbia and Federer’s Switzerland, but he was not part of the team in 2017 when France beat Belgium to lift the title.

October 2nd, 2025