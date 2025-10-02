E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Army rout Rangers at CNS hockey

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

LAHORE: Army registered a thumping 5-2 victory over Rangers while Port Qasim and National Bank of Pakistan played out a 3-3 draw in the fourth Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Army’s goals were shared by five players: Shahzad, Ahmed Sarwar, Usman, Saaifullah and Wasim Akram, who each scored once. For Rangers, Ammar and Hamid Ali were the scorers.

In the day’s other match, Aleem Usman scored a brace for Port Qasim with Amjad adding one goal.

For NBP, Faizan netted two goals and Aamir chipped in with one.The tournament’s semi-finals are scheduled for Friday, pitting Navy against PAF and Mari Energies against Customs.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

