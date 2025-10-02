E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Two more sports facilities inaugurated at colleges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am
Girls play a game of futsal at a ground in IMCG, F-7/4, in Islamabad which was inaugurated on Wednesday. — White Star
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to promote sports at schools and college levels, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has been providing sports facilities to students of Islamabad as two more facilities were inaugurated on Wednesday.

The schools and colleges of Islamabad fall under the administrative control of ministry of education. However, ministry of IPC has developed several sports facilities in various colleges and many more are in the pipeline.

Before joining IPC, Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani served as federal secretary education and during his tenure as education secretary, he had pointed out lack of sports facilities in educational institutions. Later, when he joined IPC, he launched a sports project for educational institutions.

“IPC ministry has gifted two modern sports facilities to Islamabad’s girls’ colleges. Pedal Tennis Court was inaugurated at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-8/1, along with a state-of-the-art Futsal Ground at IMCG F-7/4 on Wednesday,” says a press release issued here.

Three padel tennis courts had already been inaugurated at F-8 college, ICG F-6 and ICB G-6. Three more padel courts and four Fustal ground are nearing completion. Besides this, three taekwondo and marshal arts arenas are also being constructed in several colleges.

“All our sports projects will be completed by Oct 30,” the IPC secretary told Dawn.

“This initiative reflects the government’s vision of offering students greater opportunities to stay active, foster teamwork, and lead healthier lives,” said a press release.

“Every week we are bringing good news for the youth of Islamabad. Sports plus students equal a strong future. These new facilities are a gift to our young generation, encouraging them to excel not only in academics but also in physical activities,” Mr Wani said.

“We want to ensure every child in Islamabad has access to quality sports infrastructure. These initiatives are investments in a healthier, stronger, and brighter Pakistan, he said.

Meanwhile, press release said that new facilities will host regular student activities, inter-college competitions, and sports festivals, ensuring maximum participation of young players.

Speaking to Dawn, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Padel Federation Sohaib Shahid appreciated ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board for providing padel courts to students.

He said CDA’s auctioned padel courts charged thousands of rupees per hour, while students of government run colleges and schools of Islamabad are lucky to have free of cost facility.

“Now, you can say, padel tennis no longer elite’s game, now students belonging to poor families also can play it, I hope in future, students of these institutions represent Pakistan in international competitions,” he said.

A few months ago, CDA had auctioned five sites for establishing of padel tennis courts in various areas of the city against Rs7.6 million per month in total.

Padel is a combination of tennis and squash and is rapidly gaining popularity in the country.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

