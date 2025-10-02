E-Paper | October 02, 2025

‘Governance system needs overhaul to counter climate challenges’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025
Parliamentary Secretary for Information Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry speaks at a seminar at the National Library in Islamabad on Wednesday. — INP
Parliamentary Secretary for Information Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry speaks at a seminar at the National Library in Islamabad on Wednesday. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Flood issues cannot be viewed through political lens but are a matter of national survival, urgently requiring new governance to counter climate challenges, said Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Danyal Chaudhry.

He was speaking at a seminar titled: ‘Rethinking Climate Adaptation and Disaster Management’ on Wednesday.

“The 2025 flood devastation is essentially a repeat of the 2022 tragedy. The repeated destruction in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demonstrates that this is not merely weather events but a systematic pattern of devastation,” Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry emphasized.

He warned that “Our current provincial governance system is so large and centralized that providing timely relief becomes difficult in regions like Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Proposing the establishment of special administrative units as a solution to this crisis, the parliamentary secretary stated that “this is not political but a matter of national survival. We need governance that can counter climate challenges.”

Experts and personalities including retired Gen Samreez Salik, Senator Hidayatullah, Climate Expert Sohail Malik, and Managing Director of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies Abdullah Khan attended the event.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

