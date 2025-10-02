Students protest CDA’s crackdown on private hostels

ISLAMABAD: Students staged a protest outside the National Press Club on Wednesday against the closure of private hostels established in residential areas by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The protest call was given by the Students Coordination Committee, and a large number of students from various educational institutions in Islamabad participated.

The demonstration was led by Youth Leader Society President Daniyal Abdullah, along with Tabish Hamid, Shahid Shah and other student leaders.

The speakers said in their addresses that hostel facilities are a fundamental right of non-local students. They claimed that a large number of students are currently enrolled in public and private universities in Islamabad, and a major part of these students are from other cities.

Since the capacity of university hostels is extremely limited, a large number of students rely on private hostels.

They alleged that the CDA has been carrying out an unjustified crackdown on private hostels for the past month, during which several hostels have been sealed.

At the end of the protest, the Students Coordination Committee announced that negotiations with CDA officials and the district administration had been successfully completed, and a consensus had been reached on a sustainable solution to the issue. The protest was subsequently called off.

It is relevant to note that hundreds of hostels are operating in residential areas, creating problems and causing concern among local residents. According to CDA bylaws, no commercial activity can take place in residential houses.

On the other hand, educational institutions have failed to provide adequate hostel facilities, forcing students to depend on private hostels.

