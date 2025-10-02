E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Ministry honours elderly persons, stresses care in climate risks

Jamal Shahid Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday celebrated International Day of Older Persons, highlighting the government’s support for senior citizens.

The ministry organised a ceremony here where the federal minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, addressed the gathering, which was attended by representatives of civil society, senior citizens, community leaders, and partner organisations.

A statement issued here said that in his address, the minister paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of senior citizens, describing them as custodians of the nation’s heritage, wisdom, and values. He emphasised that respect for elders was deeply embedded in Pakistan’s cultural traditions and reinforced by Islamic teachings, noting the Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),

“He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young ones and respect to our elders.” The minister underlined that the government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was committed to strengthening legal and institutional frameworks for the welfare and well-being of senior citizens.

He highlighted the ICT Senior Citizens Act, 2021, through which tangible measures were being implemented, including the establishment of the Senior Citizens Fund and the development of Darul Shafqat, a dedicated old-age home in the capital.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar further stressed that while legislation was important, real change required a societal commitment where older persons were cherished, respected, and fully included in community life.

He emphasised that families, in particular, must devote quality time, love, and attention to their elders, as family care remains the strongest safeguard of dignity and well-being in old age. The minister also drew attention to the growing impact of climate change on vulnerable populations, noting that older persons were among those most at risk during extreme weather events and natural disasters.

He underscored the need for policies and community initiatives that take into account the specific challenges faced by the elderly in a changing climate. He appreciated the role of civil society, volunteers, and community workers, acknowledging their tireless efforts as the backbone of a compassionate and inclusive society.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

