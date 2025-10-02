Four more Bajaur villages cleared of terrorists

BAJAUR: The displaced people of four more villages of Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur on Wednesday started returning to their homes after their areas have been cleared of terrorists.

Dowagai, Khawarchai, Irab and Agra areas have declared clear of terrorists, hence the residents of these areas have been permitted to return to their homes from Wednesday (Oct 1), according to a notification issued from the office of the additional deputy commissioner (relief& human rights).

As per the notification also shared on the official Facebook page of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, the district administration admired the patience and sacrifices of the residents of these areas, who were displaced from their homes for the sake of the much-needed peace and stability in their localities.

The latest development has raised the total number of cleared areas to 33 in Lowi and War Mamund tehsils, which is an outcome of the targeted operation against terrorists that commenced on August 11.

PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehaman said that the district administration’s decision to allow residents of the four villages to return to their homes was an outcome of the meeting he held with senior officials at the deputy commissioner’s office the other day.

In a social media post, the lawmaker, whose constituency includes Lowi and War Mamund tehsils, claimed the remaining areas would be declared clear of militants soon.

UNEXPLODED SHELLS RECOVERED: The police’s bomb disposal squad on Wednesday recovered six unexploded mortar shells in different areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil.

According to a statement issued from the district police officer’s office, a team of the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the sites after receiving information from locals about the presence of live ordnance there.

The statement said all the shells were recovered and diffused safely.

The statement asked the local residents to promptly inform the nearest police station, or security forces if they spotted any explosive device or suspicious item in their areas, rather than attempting to handle them themselves. It said children must be kept away from such devices.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025