SCCI’s new office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected new office-bearers for the next one year period, 2025-26.

Junaid Altaf has been elected as president, Muhammad Nadeem as senior vice president and Sabir Ahmad Bangash as vice president.

According to a statement the newly elected office-bearers officially assumed the charge of their respective office here on Wednesday.

The entire process of election was completed very smoothly as all of the office-bearers were elected unopposed, and assumed their charge during a ceremony at the chamber.

The outgoing president Fazal Moqeem Khan, senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Israr Khan were also present on the occasion.

BF leader Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents, traders leaders and members of the SCCI executive committee congratulated the newly elected president Junaid Altaf, senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem and vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash and expressed the hope that the new office-bearers would come up to the expectation of business community and play a pivotal role in resolution of the issues.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025