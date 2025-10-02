Function marks 76th Founding Day of China

PESHAWAR: The China Window organised a function here on Wednesday to mark the 76th Founding Day of the People’s Republic of China.

A large number of dignitaries, including senior civil and government officials, provincial ministers, senators, members of the national and provincial assemblies, and representatives from various walks of life, attended the ceremony.

The colourful event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of both the countries.

A cake was also cut to celebrate the China’s National Day.

Colourful event follows national anthems of China, Pakistan

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said: “This day holds immense significance not only for our Chinese brothers and sisters but also for us in Pakistan. It is a symbol of the strength, unity, and resilience of a great nation that has risen to remarkable heights under visionary leadership.”

“Today, we are not only celebrating the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” he said, “but also honouring the unbreakable friendship between Pakistan and China, a bond that has stood the test of time, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared dreams of progress. We proudly say this friendship is sweeter than honey, deeper than the seas, and higher than the Himalayas.”

Mr Shah said that over the past decades, China’s journey of development had been extraordinary.

“Under the wise and determined leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has become the world’s second-largest economy, lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, achieved remarkable progress in science and technology, and played a vital role in global peace and development,” the chief secretary said.

“President Xi’s vision of building a ‘community with a shared future for mankind’ aligns with Pakistan’s own philosophy, as we too believe in harmony, cooperation, and shared prosperity,” Mr Shah said.

“In this context, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor stands as a shining symbol of our enduring partnership. CPEC is not merely an economic project, it is a bridge of connectivity, opportunity, and hope,” he said.

Peshawar, with its strategic location and proximity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, is an important hub of this great initiative. The city can become a centre of trade, culture, and exchange, bringing prosperity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire region, he said.

The chief secretary said: “On this special day, let us pledge to work hand in hand for a brighter future. Together, Pakistan and China can overcome challenges, seize new opportunities, and contribute not only to the prosperity of our two nations but also to peace and development across the region and the world.”

Earlier, Amjad Aziz Malik, administrator of China Window, a Chinese cultural centre, extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and the people of China on their National Day, and wished the friendship between Pakistan and China continued to flourish.

Former world squash champions Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman, former governor Eng Shaukatullah , vice-chancellor of Women University of Mardan Razia Sultana, provincial minister Qasim Ali Shah and MPAs Mehr Sultana, Shazia Tehmas and Aiman Jalil were present at the cake cutting ceremony.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025