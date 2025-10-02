E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Police launch search operation in Matta

A Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

SWAT: In a bid to maintain law and order and curb anti-social and criminal elements, the Swat police on Wednesday carried out a search and strike operation in the remote mountainous area of Balasur in Matta tehsil.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Malakand RPO Sher Akbar and DPO Muhammad Umar Khan. It was led by SHO Muhammad Ziab Khan of Shahidano, Venai, and Chaprial police stations. The personnel from the operations police, DSB, CTD, and Elite Force took part in the action.

During the operation, potential hideouts and shelters were combed. According to officials, the primary objective was to ensure peace in the region and keep a close watch on criminal and anti-social elements.

Balasur Top, situated in the mountains between Swat and Upper Dir districts, has frequently been in the news for reported appearances of Taliban militants. In recent months, the residents of Swat staged protests after spotting Taliban at the Balasur heights, raising fears of resurgence of militancy in the valley.

SWAT DPO Muhammad Umar Khan said that search and strike operations, snap checking, patrols, and blockades would continue across the district in the coming days to further strengthen public safety measures.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

