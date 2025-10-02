E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Two killed ‘for honour’ in Charsadda

Our Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

CHARSADDA: A woman along with a young man was hanged to death after torture by her husband for honour in Shakoor locality here on Wednesday.

The father of the deceased youth, who was a student of BS at the University of Peshawar and a resident of Lande Road, Shakoor, reported to the Mandani police that he was informed that his son was brought from his varsity by the suspected killer under some pretext. The complainant said the suspect locked him and his wife in a guest room of his house in Bahram Dheri locality of Harichand.

The complainant said the suspect tortured the two and then hanged them to death.

He said the bodies were brought to Jamalabad locality of Harichand Hospital for postmortem.

The police started an investigation after registering a double-murder case against the suspect and his father.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....