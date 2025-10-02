Two killed ‘for honour’ in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A woman along with a young man was hanged to death after torture by her husband for honour in Shakoor locality here on Wednesday.

The father of the deceased youth, who was a student of BS at the University of Peshawar and a resident of Lande Road, Shakoor, reported to the Mandani police that he was informed that his son was brought from his varsity by the suspected killer under some pretext. The complainant said the suspect locked him and his wife in a guest room of his house in Bahram Dheri locality of Harichand.

The complainant said the suspect tortured the two and then hanged them to death.

He said the bodies were brought to Jamalabad locality of Harichand Hospital for postmortem.

The police started an investigation after registering a double-murder case against the suspect and his father.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025