Former policeman shot dead over land dispute

HARIPUR: Farooq Shah a retired head constable was shot dead here in the jurisdiction of Paniyan police station.

The family charged one of the first cousins of the slain police personnel for the murder that was the result of litigation between the two families over a piece of land.

Paniyan police quoted Jamal Shah, a resident of village Baso Maira, as saying that his father Farooq Shah, 62, a retired head constable of Haripur police, was out in the fields with his buffalo near their home when Naseeb Shah accompanied by his sons Zohaib Shah and Munib Shah came there and started abusing the complainant’s father.

Armed with pistols, the accused Naseeb Shah opened fire at Farooq Shah, injuring him critically. The injured former policeman was removed to Trauma centre Haripur where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The complainant said that the two families were engaged in litigation over the possession of a piece of agriculture land since long, which resulted in the murder of his father.

PROF. MUHAMMAD IRSHAD DIES: Renowned critic, researcher and a former educationist Prof. Muhammad Irshad passed away after a protracted illness, family sources confirmed here on Wednesday.He was 78.

The family sources said that he had been suffering from backbone cancer for last few years and was hospitalised at POF Wah hospital where he passed away during early hours of Wednesday. He was buried in his ancestral graveyards of village Makhan where his students, followers, former colleagues, poets, political workers and people from literary circles attended the funeral.

Prof Waheed Qureshi, a renowned poet and office-bearer of Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen said that Prof Irshad did his master in Philosophy from Karachi University in late 50s and joined the education department as lecturer. He served as professor of Philosophy in different colleges of the province including Post Graduate College for boys Haripur and retired as principal of Government College for boys Ghazi in 2015.

He wrote for over three decades for Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s once largely circulated and prestigious litrary magazine ‘Fanoon’ and his scholarly work would draw heated debates from literati across genre.

Late Prof Irshad, according to Prof Qureshi, was also a poet and had to his credit a book comprising Rubaheeyat he wrote in late 90s but he was known for his critique and research in literature.

Meanwhile, the members of local chapter of Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen have expressed grief over the sad demise of Prof Muhammad Irshad.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025