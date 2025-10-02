New force, blood testing planned to tackle drug menace among students

• ‘Coalition Against Drugs’ to monitor children’s behaviour, attendance, academic performance and social interactions

• Those doing drugs should be treated as victims, not criminals, says Shehzad Roy

KARACHI: The Campus Security and Substance Abuse Watch Force comprising 50 police personnel was established on Wednesday to curb the menace of drugs in educational institutions within the jurisdiction of the South Zone of Karachi police.

A decision to this effect was taken in a consultative meeting of the ‘Coalition Against Drugs’ here. The coalition comprises heads of over 50 academic institutes in Clifton, DHA, Saddar, and other areas, as well as police officials.

It was also decided in the meeting that random blood tests to check for drug abuse among students would be carried out with the consent of their parents.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the Campus Security and Substance Abuse Watch Force had been established with 50 personnel including women officers, who would be deployed at different institutes.

He said their uniforms were designed in consultation with the institutes so that their presence would not be domineering, but rather cooperative.

He said the police had consulted with around 150 schools, colleges and universities located in South-Zone to grasp the issue of drug abuse, share responsibilities and devise strategies to tackle the problem.

He said as part of a larger strategy against narcotics, the police were focusing on shisha bars, social media platforms, and courier services, which were allegedly involved in the supply of drugs.

Earlier, during the consultative meeting, singer-turned-activist Shehzad Roy suggested that students involved in drug abuse should be treated as victims, not as criminals.

Sadia Faisal of Karachi Grammar School proposed that an age appropriate curriculum should be devised at the institutes.

Meanwhile, a statement issued after the meeting said that presence of the new campus force could deter substance abuse. “Collaborative working between police and institution administrators will help in developing strategies for addressing substance misuse.”

The participants of the meeting also decided to develop a curriculum that educates students about the risks and consequences of substance abuse, including its physical and mental health effects.

The special curriculum would also incorporate life skills training to help students resist peer pressure, make informed decisions, and manage stress, it was stated. Awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars would be organised to educate students, teachers, and parents about substance misuse.

Regarding parents’ awareness and consent for testing, it was decided that parents would be educated about the risks of substance misuse and the importance of regular testing.

The parents’ consent would be obtained for random drug testing, ensuring that the parents were involved in the process. “Support and resources would be provided to parents to address substance misuse issues with their children.”

About random blood testing for drug abuse on the campus, the participants agreed that random drug testing could deter students from substance misuse. “The students would be identified who may be struggling with substance misuse and will be provided with support and resources.”

Besides, it was also decided that teachers would be trained to identify signs of substance misuse among students.

The signs include changes in behaviour and physical symptoms.

They would be equipped with skills to support students who may be struggling with drug abuse and refer them to appropriate resources. The teachers would also be provided with strategies to manage classrooms effectively and promote a positive learning environment.

Moreover, the heads of academic institutes and the police officers agreed that “behavioural changes in students would be monitored”.

“Students should be considered victims, rather than perpetrators,” the participants said.

Students’ behaviour, attendance, academic performance, and social interactions would be monitored. “Frequent collaboration between law enforcement, educators, and administrators would be ensured to develop effective strategies and action plan for addressing substance misuse,” declared the participants.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025