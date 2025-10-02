E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Mayor inaugurates restored Cath Lab at KIHD

Published October 2, 2025

KARACHI: City Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inaugurated a newly restored Cath Lab (cardiac catheterisation laboratory) at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) and announced several upcoming public health initiatives aimed at improving citizens’ access to quality medical care.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony, the mayor emphasised the significance of “revitalising KIHD, which had remained non-functional for years”.

The event was also attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Jaman Darwan, medical professionals and paramedical staff.

“Every minute is critical for a cardiac patient, and previously citizens had to rely on NICVD due to the closure of this facility. With the grace of God and our available resources, we have reactivated KIHD, and now its Cath Lab is fully operational,” he said.

The mayor highlighted the progress made at KIHD since PPP assumed control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, noting that more than 3,000 heart surgeries and 240 angioplasties had been carried out in the past year alone.

“Just yesterday, 13 patients underwent successful cardiac procedures,” he added. “Within the next two months, a fully free laboratory will be launched at KIHD, where costly diagnostic tests will be provided at no expense to the public. The machinery for the lab has already arrived in Pakistan, and we are finalising preparations to open this critical facility.”

Mr Wahab also shared updates on other health projects across the city.

He said that the Shah Faisal Colony Cardiac Centre is being revived, while a new block at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is set to open within one to two months.

“Furthermore, after the successful restoration of Spencer Eye Hospital, more than 200 eye surgeries have been performed, and the North Karachi Children’s Hospital is being transitioned to the direct control of the Sindh government for better service delivery,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

