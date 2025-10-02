Political victimisation is the order of the day in PPP rule, says Jatoi

LARKANA: The National Peoples’ Party’s head Murtaza Jatoi laments that there has been no politics of tolerance since 2008 when political opponents were not considered personal enemies and never targeted.

Jatoi, who was also central leader of Grand Democratic Alliance, was talking to media persons outside the court of the first additional and sessions judge of Larkana on Wednesday where he appeared along with his lawyers to attend hearing of a case registered at Dokri police station. The hearing was adjourned to Oct 17. He said that in past political rivals who contested elections against each other were never considered ones’ personal enemies. “If political opponents are targeted for revenge, then what kind of democracy is it,” he asked.

He said that Sindh government’s performance was an open secret and people had now got fed up with it. If, unfortunately, such poor governance continued in Sindh and rulers did not bother to mend their ways the situation could become inflammable and similar to that of Nepal, Bengal, and Sri Lanka, he warned.

He alleged that 50 per cent of the funds were siphoned off and went into pockets, contractors took 20pc and only 30pc of the total funds were actually spent.

That was why most newly built hospitals, roads, canals and embankments became dilapidated within no time, he said.

He recalled that there was a time when all parties in Sindh were united under the flag of PPP but after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the PPP was no longer the same party. “That is why in 1986, we left the PPP. The party has now been completely hijacked by a mafia,” he said.

He said the GDA was the largest opposition alliance in Sindh which, together with nationalist parties, JUI-F and general public, launched a strong movement against controversial canals and forced federal government to suspend plans for their construction. Jatoi said in answer to a question that Sindh, as lower riparian, had first right to Indus waters. “We always feared if Kalabagh Dam had been built, Sindh’s water would have been stopped.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025