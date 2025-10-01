From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Delhi’s Note ‘surprising’

ISLAMABAD: Official circles in Islamabad have expressed surprise at the allegations levelled by the Indian Government in a recent aide memoire to the Government of Pakistan. The Indian Government has alleged in its Note that the Press in Pakistan was carrying on, with official backing, a virulent campaign of vilification against India and that Pakistan missions abroad were not only indulging in propaganda against India but also were encouraging anti-India demonstrations.

Reiterating that in matters relating to India the Government of Pakistan was guided by the principles of the Simla agreement and respect for the understanding reached bet­ween the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries at their meeting in May last, officials here pointed out that the Pakistan missions abroad were also guided by the same policy. They could not determine an independent policy of their own.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] US Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger said … the United States “has no interest or purpose in dividing the Arab world,” and pledged to help Syria reach a new settlement with Israel.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025