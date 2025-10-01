E-Paper | October 01, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Kashmir debate

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: Members of the Pakistan Parl­i­ament will be given an opportunity to discuss the Kashmir issue on Oct 5, with special reference to Sir Owen Dixon’s report to the Security Council. This was announced by the Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, in Parliament yesterday [Sep 30] when Shaikh Sadiq Hasan sought to move an adjournment motion to discuss Kashmir. The Government of Pakistan, [he] said were fully aware of the deep feelings that had been aroused throughout the country on [the] report… . … Mr Liaquat Ali Khan added: “I propose to move a motion in the Parliament for the consideration of Sir Owen’s report on Oct 5.”

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Athens,] a Greek archaeologist is to be sent to Pakistan to [investigate] a mysterious white race … on the Pakistan-Afghan border. … Mr Athanssiades-Novas, Greek Minister of Education, said it was the result of data supplied to Greek officials by Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan… . [Mr Khan] was said to have stated that the race was unlike other Indian races and used certain Greek words. Some … think it might be made up of descendants of the soldiers of Alexander the Great, who [stayed] when Alexander left India in 325 B.C.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

