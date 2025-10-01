Protests in Sindh disrupting life

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Sindh govt employees vow to take agitation to next phase’ (Sept 29). The ongoing protest by government employees in the province is a serious challenge to the moral foun-dations of governance as it is a collective cry that has risen from various institutions, offices, schools, universities, hospitals, courts and administrative divisions.

The central reason behind the unrest is the announcement of a new pension policy, but an even greater issue is the province’s financial mismanagement the burden of which is directly falling on the employees.

The pension policy, which plans to curtail the financial security of retired employees, has practically placed the future of thousands of families at risk. While Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also face financial constraints, administrative reforms in those provinces have to some extent succeeded in keeping their employees satisfied. In Sindh, however, the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

The Sindh government’s revenue sources remain limited, and most of the funds are wasted in non-development sectors on projects that yield no visible benefit to the public. Extravagant luxuries of the ruling elite, politically motivated re-cruitments, and rampant corruption in the contracting system are pushing the province further into chaos. Unlike other provinces where some level of account-ability exists, in Sindh no file moves without political influence. As a result, pension cases of retired employees remain pending for years.

According to official statistics, Sindh currently has over 900,000 government employees, including nearly 400,000 teachers, 150,000 health-sector staff, 200,000 police and administrative officials, and hundreds of thousands in other divisions. As such, the majority of these employees depend entirely on government salaries and pensions for their livelihood. The current protest has effectively dis- rupted the administrative machinery. If the present protest is ignored, its repercussions may prove extremely dangerous.

It must be remembered that the basic social contract of the state is that the people contribute their labour and taxes, and the state fulfils its responsibility by providing basic necessities. When the state breaks this contract, social unrest, disorder and distrust surface.

It is also important to emphasise that government employees are the greatest capital of the entire administrative machinery. They are the teachers who educate the next generation, the doctors who save human lives, and the officers who ensure the rule of law. If they continue to face humiliation, disregard and financial injustice, governance will be reduced to nothing more than paperwork.

Siraj Ahmed Khatian

Shahdadkot

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025