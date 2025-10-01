E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Murder of merit

From the Newspaper Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:46am

ABOUT 1,600 seats have been filled in the Sindh Police Department for the position of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the recommendation of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

It is rather shocking that many of the recommended candidates might be a risk to the department itself as they are ignorant of the basic nitty-gritties of social behaviour. Almost 80 per cent of these candidates hold only a simple two-year college degree that is easily purchased by the elite for a few thousand rupees. By recommending such candidates, the SPSC has simply done what it has been doing for ages; favouring the elite without any regard for transparency and fairness.

The commission has been playing with the unemployed, educated youth of Sindh for decades under the influence of politicians, ignoring the devastating consequences of its actions. As a multiple-time victim of SPSC’s practices, I can only hope that someone in the political party that has been ruling Sindh for over 15 consecutive years would pay attention to the unheard voices of utter disappointment and despair. They are asking for nothing, but an end to constant war against meritocracy in the province.

Name withheld on request
Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...