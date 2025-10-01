Murder of merit

ABOUT 1,600 seats have been filled in the Sindh Police Department for the position of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the recommendation of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

It is rather shocking that many of the recommended candidates might be a risk to the department itself as they are ignorant of the basic nitty-gritties of social behaviour. Almost 80 per cent of these candidates hold only a simple two-year college degree that is easily purchased by the elite for a few thousand rupees. By recommending such candidates, the SPSC has simply done what it has been doing for ages; favouring the elite without any regard for transparency and fairness.

The commission has been playing with the unemployed, educated youth of Sindh for decades under the influence of politicians, ignoring the devastating consequences of its actions. As a multiple-time victim of SPSC’s practices, I can only hope that someone in the political party that has been ruling Sindh for over 15 consecutive years would pay attention to the unheard voices of utter disappointment and despair. They are asking for nothing, but an end to constant war against meritocracy in the province.

Name withheld on request

Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025