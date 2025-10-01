E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Human resilience

Published October 1, 2025

I HAVE seen a number of videos of dancing children, but they have not touched my heart as did the video of a Gaza child of hardly 12 years of age, whose both feet and hands have been severed by Israeli bombardment. In a recent video that went viral across social media platforms, the child could be seen actually jumping on just one of his ripped legs because the other one was too short.

He seemed to be actually enjoying the whole situation as many of his friends were seen watching him dance and clap. His happiness, unfortunately, would be short-lived, as he would soon realise that life is just too difficult without hands and limbs, and then he would curse all present-day Hitlers and their collaborators responsible for the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Sure enough, he is not the only child who has been disabled by the relentless bombardment by the Zionist state. No one has dared to stop this holocaust, and the world is continuing to watch helplessly and shamelessly.

The day the United States withdraws its support from behind Benjamin Netanyahu, his dream of a greater Israel will turn into a nightmare because the recent skirmishes with Iran have proved Israel’s vulnerability against long-range missiles, and its next-door neighbours are also waiting for such an opportunity to settle past scores.

Till then, the atrocities unleashed by Zionist Israel against the poeple of Gaza will go on unabated. That is the unfortu- nate reality the world has to live with.

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Comments
500 characters
