E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Unsung deaths

From the Newspaper Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:46am

AS part of my professional research on gender-based violence, I recently inter-viewed community members in the Sialkot region about honour killings. I was shocked when different people shared with me in hushed tones six cases in which women — wives, sisters and daughters — had been killed by their very own families.

These accounts, spanning different time periods, were narrated by people who had themselves failed to report the matter to police because they feared possible consequences.

The pattern across all the six cases was chillingly consistent: women were killed without mercy, no matter the blood relation, and the perpetrators faced no punishment. Today, these men continue to live freely in society, their crimes hidden under the weight of power politics and a corrupt social fabric. None of these women’s names made it to the headlines. None of their stories reached the courts. And none of their killers faced justice.

The laws against honour killings, passed with great fanfare in 2016, have changed little on the ground because legal provisions still allow families to forgive their own relatives. Police prefer ‘settlement’ over prosecution. Courts look away. Govern-ments remain in eternal slumber.

Honour has become a shield for impu- nity, and justice remains out of reach. If the state truly intends to protect its citizens, honour killings must be prosecuted as murder, without any compromise or forgiveness. Until then, the women of Sialkot, and countless others across Pakistan, will continue to die unheard, while their killers live ‘honourable’ lives.

Afifa Shahid
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...