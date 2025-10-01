Mayor asks PM to allocate Rs200bn for city’s uplift

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday urged the prime minister to allocate at least Rs200 billion for Karachi’s development, stating that the Rs20bn “lollipop” announced by the federal government was grossly insufficient to meet the city’s growing infrastructure and civic needs.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of the newly developed Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground in New Rizvia Society, Mayor Wahab criticised the federal government for making “symbolic gestures” without addressing the real issues faced by the city.

“Sitting in Islamabad will not solve Karachi’s problems. This city needs continuous, on-ground efforts and a serious financial commitment,” he said.

The mayor said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) planned to spend Rs28bn on development projects this year, with an additional Rs10bn allocated for town-level initiatives.

Inaugurates renovated park in New Rizvia Society

“This city belongs to its citizens, not contractors. Unfortunately, the priorities of the federal government seem to be aligned more with contractors than with the people of Karachi,” he added.

Referring to past governments, Mayor Wahab said those who couldn’t build roads in nine years now claimed to be the voice of the people.

Highlighting the transformation of the area, Mayor Wahab announced that Imam Mehdi Park had been developed on 5.5 acres of previously neglected land, which was once used as a garbage dump.

The park, completed at a cost of Rs150 million, now features a walking track, football and cricket grounds, floodlights, and other modern recreational facilities.

“Where there was once garbage, today there is greenery. From both a religious and social point of view, this is a form of ongoing charity. It’s a gift to the citizens of Karachi,” he said. “When intentions are pure, Allah helps. We have delivered on our promises and will continue to do so to make Karachi a hub of development and prosperity.”

Mayor Wahab credited the “vision” of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the ongoing transformation in the city. He cited the rapid progress on the BRT project on University Road, efforts to resolve water and sewage issues, and post-rain infrastructure restoration as key initiatives currently underway.

He assured the people that this year would mark significant improvements in Karachi’s infrastructure, including the completion of flyovers, underpasses, and long-overdue drainage systems.

Reaffirming his commitment to the PPP manifesto, Mr Wahab said that guided by the PPP chairman’s vision, his team was working across all districts to ensure real, measurable change in the lives of Karachi’s residents.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025