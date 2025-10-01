E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Falak Javed’s remand extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI activist Falak Javed in cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate on completion of her five-day physical remand.

The investigating officer sought further remand of the suspect to complete the investigation.

Magistrate Naeem Wattoo extended the physical remand of the suspect for four days and directed the agency to produce her again on Oct 4.

The activist was arrested from Islamabad.

The NCCIA said the suspect had been declared an absconder during an inquiry and 36 raids were conducted for her arrest.

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari got a case registered with the NCCIA alleging that PTI activist Falak Javed doctored her photos and videos and made them viral on social media.

She also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining about the failure of the agency to arrest the activist. She claimed that character assassination on social media infringed her constitutional rights.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

