E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Sign language termed essential for inclusion

Dawn Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: An event was held on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Sign Languages and highlight the importance of sign language as a fundamental human right and a vital tool for inclusion.

Organised by the Pakistan Association of the Deaf at Fatima Jinnah Dental College, Korangi, it brought together educators, students, disability rights advocates, and government representatives. The theme of this year’s celebration was “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights.”

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

It was stressed at the event that physical disabilities should never be seen as limitations, and true disability lies in the denial of equal rights. The gathering called for greater awareness, acceptance, and institutional support for persons with hearing impairments across Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “No physical disability can be a burden; the real disability is the denial of equal rights” and emphasised that the government remains steadfast in creating inclusive spaces and expanding educational access for individuals with disabilities.

Highlighting the theme, “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights,” he spoke about the importance of recognising sign language not just as a means of communication, but as a fundamental human right. “Those who understand sign language understand the language of the heart,” he said, adding that expression is not confined to sound alone.

He further noted that Pakistan has nearly 10 million people affected by hearing-related challenges. He paid tribute to the parents and teachers who dedicate themselves to educating children with special needs, calling them unsung heroes.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...