Sign language termed essential for inclusion

KARACHI: An event was held on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Sign Languages and highlight the importance of sign language as a fundamental human right and a vital tool for inclusion.

Organised by the Pakistan Association of the Deaf at Fatima Jinnah Dental College, Korangi, it brought together educators, students, disability rights advocates, and government representatives. The theme of this year’s celebration was “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights.”

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

It was stressed at the event that physical disabilities should never be seen as limitations, and true disability lies in the denial of equal rights. The gathering called for greater awareness, acceptance, and institutional support for persons with hearing impairments across Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “No physical disability can be a burden; the real disability is the denial of equal rights” and emphasised that the government remains steadfast in creating inclusive spaces and expanding educational access for individuals with disabilities.

Highlighting the theme, “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights,” he spoke about the importance of recognising sign language not just as a means of communication, but as a fundamental human right. “Those who understand sign language understand the language of the heart,” he said, adding that expression is not confined to sound alone.

He further noted that Pakistan has nearly 10 million people affected by hearing-related challenges. He paid tribute to the parents and teachers who dedicate themselves to educating children with special needs, calling them unsung heroes.

