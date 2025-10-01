PRA barred from tax recovery from Cantt board

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday restrained the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) from taking coercive measures against Cantonment Board of Gujranwala (CBG) to recover sales tax.

Earlier, CBG counsel Khurram Shahzad Chughtai argued that the PRA issued a notice to the board for the recovery of sales tax under the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012.

He stated that the PRA in the impugned notice characterised the CBG as a housing society and a service provider in total disregard to the board’s status as a federally constituted Cantonment Board established under the Cantonments Act, 1924.

He said the notice demanded that the board acted as a withholding agent for sales tax at 16 per cent on service charges collected from residents, despite the petitioner’s status being outside the jurisdiction of provincial tax authorities.

The lawyer argued that the PRA’s notice was in direct conflict with the petitioner’s obligation under the cantonment laws.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned notice for being unlawful and unconstitutional.

After hearing the arguments, the bench comprising Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom and Justice Khalid Ishaq restrained the PRA from taking coercive measures against the CBG for the recovery of the sales tax.

The bench directed the Punjab government and the PRA to submit their replies to the petition within a fortnight.

The bench had already issued notices to the respondents on similar petitions filed by the Lahore Cantonment Board and the Walton Cantonment Board challenging the jurisdiction of the PRA to impose provincial sales tax on their services.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025