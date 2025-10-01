Man arrested over land dispute

TOBA TEK SINGH: Garh police in Samundri tehsil of district Faisalabad’s arrested a man wanted for attacking a farm over a land dispute.

Police said suspect Azhar and his 29 accomplices had attacked a Turkish seed farm and factory at Chak 53/5-GB, harassed workers and took them hostage in a room at gunpoint.

Complainant Hassan Ali said in his FIR registered on Aug 3 that the farm and factory were situated on his farmland but the suspect and his accomplices had unlawfully attempted to grab his farmland.

A case was registered under ATA and PPC sections.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025