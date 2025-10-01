Another policeman martyred in city; suspect killed

KARACHI: Another policeman was martyred in the city, bringing the death toll of law enforcers to seven during the current year, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Qaiser Ali, 55 was shot and killed by robbers over resistance.

Sukkan SHO Malik Saleem told Dawn that the victim was walking towards the cattle pen of his friend in Bhains Colony after performing his duty at the Saudabad police station when armed motorcyclists intercepted him “with the intention of committing robbery”.

As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him and rode away, the SHO said, adding that he sustained a single bullet wound in the abdomen and died of excessive bleeding.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

The officer claimed that a police patrol managed to arrest one of the fleeing suspects, identified as 25-year-old Haseeb Muhammad, after a shoot-out.

The suspect led the police to the hideout of his accomplices who opened fire on the police and escaped. However, the held suspect suffered bullet wounds and died on way to the JPMC, the SHO added.

The police claimed that the deceased suspect had killed ASI Ali.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025