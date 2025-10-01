E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Another policeman martyred in city; suspect killed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: Another policeman was martyred in the city, bringing the death toll of law enforcers to seven during the current year, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Qaiser Ali, 55 was shot and killed by robbers over resistance.

Sukkan SHO Malik Saleem told Dawn that the victim was walking towards the cattle pen of his friend in Bhains Colony after performing his duty at the Saudabad police station when armed motorcyclists intercepted him “with the intention of committing robbery”.

As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him and rode away, the SHO said, adding that he sustained a single bullet wound in the abdomen and died of excessive bleeding.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

The officer claimed that a police patrol managed to arrest one of the fleeing suspects, identified as 25-year-old Haseeb Muhammad, after a shoot-out.

The suspect led the police to the hideout of his accomplices who opened fire on the police and escaped. However, the held suspect suffered bullet wounds and died on way to the JPMC, the SHO added.

The police claimed that the deceased suspect had killed ASI Ali.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...