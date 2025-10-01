Two litigants, passerby killed in firing

NAWABSHAH: Two litigants and a passerby were killed in an armed attack near Lundo Moori village in Kandiaro, Naushahro Feroze district, on Tuesday.

The litigants, Arshad Ali Dahiri and Rasool Bux Dahiri, were on their way to a Kandiaro court for the hearing of their case when they were gunned down by unknown assailants. A passerby, Farman alias Shahid Rajpar, also received fatal gunshot wounds. Another man, Saeed Dahiri, was seriously injured in the attack.

According to sources, the deceased had a dispute with their rivals within their community over the 2023 murder of two persons, Raza Abbas and Hussian Raza.

They recalled that a brawl had taken place between two groups of people belonging to the Dahiri tribe over the issue of just Rs2,500.

The brawl had left the two youths dead and the rivals sides had been in litigation over the double murder.

