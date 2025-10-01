JUI-F irked by Maryam’s remarks about Indus water ownership

LARKANA: Reacting to the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding Sindh and the water issue, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Sindh General Secre­tary Mau­lana Rashid Mahmood Soomro has said that water is a matter of national security and it is not the property of a single province, but a fundamental issue for Pakistan’s survival and security.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that to declare water a provincial property was not only constitutionally and morally wrong, but also a serious threat to the national unity.

He said Maryam Nawa­z’s claim that “water belongs to Punjab” was regrettable and irresponsible. That was exactly India’s stance — that the rivers’ waters belong to it — and on that basis, India tried to usurp Pakistan’s right. A national leader making such a statement in effect strengthened the Indian position, which could never be accepted, he added.

He said water was not generated in Punjab; rath­er, it flew through rivers from the snow-covered mountains and upper regions. If a province claimed the water as its own, then the upper regions could also say that since the water originated from their glaciers, it should be sold to the other provinces. Such thinking could push Pakistan towards civil strife, he said.

In that context, he said, the principles of Islamic Shariah were clear that the areas downstream had the primary right to water. “Shariah states the rule, the right of those who come later is first”, he said.

Since Sindh was located at the tail end of the rivers, depriving or reducing Sindh’s share of water was in total violation of Shariah, moral, and constitutional principles, he said.

It was a fact that Punjab had been developed; Lahore and Punjab’s major cities resembled Europe, but the condition of Karachi, the largest city of Sindh, had deteriorated to a state worse than Mohenjo Daro, he said. That disparity was the outcome of 18 years of the worst governance by the PPP, for which the people of Sindh would ultimately demanded accountability, he added.

He said the PPP must answer for its performance, but another question arose: wasn’t it the PPP that had empowered the PML-N in the federation and provided vital support to the Central government? Wasn’t that verbal clash between the PML-N and PPP for deceiving the people? he also questioned.

It was clear that no single province could claim the ownership of water; it was a matter of Pakistan’s collective ownership and survival, he said.

Maryam Nawaz’s statement was equivalent to rubbing salt into the wound of the people of Sindh, he said, adding that the JUI-F Sindh chapter made it clear that the province would never compromise on its share of water.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025