Zia Lanjar’s mother laid to rest

A Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday to condole the demise of his mother Sughra Bibi, 70, who died in a Karachi hospital a day earlier. Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and PPP leader Rawal Sharjeel Inam Memon accompanied Mr Shah in the visit.

MNA Allaudin Junejo, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, MPAs Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain, ex-MPA Saleem Jalbani and others were also present. The deceased was laid to rest in the family’s ancestral graveyard in Nawabshah.She has left three sons and three daughters.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

