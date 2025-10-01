Girl students protest ‘violence’ on college premises

TOBA TEK SINGH: The students of the Government Women College, Samanabad, Faisalabad, on Tuesday staged a demonstration to protest the college management’s failure to take

action against the persons who allegedly tortured a student on the campus.

The students who staged the demo at the college gate, told reporters that four days ago two second-year students scuffled over an issue at the college.

One of the scuffling girls called her mother, who along with her two other daughters, arrived there and forcibly entered the college premises, the protesters say.

The intruders, they say, overpowered the other girl, tied her up with a scarf and subjected her to severe torture.

The protesters alleged that instead of informing the police of the incident, the college management remained silent and so far no action had been taken against the women who resorted to violence on the college premises.

They say that want want justice for the student who was allegedly tortured by outsiders.

RAPE SUSPECTS HELD: Faisalabad’s Madina Town police claimed to have arrested on Tuesday the four suspects who allegedly gang-raped a boy and recorded a video of the crime.

Police say a case under section 375-A has been registered against the four arrested suspects, who allegedly lured a 15-year-old boy into a sugarcane field in Fakharabad locality, where they gang-raped him and also recorded a video of the episode.

The suspects had threatened to upload the video on social media if the victim informed anyone about the gang-rape incident.

MENTAL HEALTH: GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam says that mental health is not merely an individual concern but a collective responsibility that shapes the progress and stability of society.

He stated this in the seminar on ‘Patterns of Risk and Protective Factors in Integration and Transfer of Mental Illnesses,’ organised by the Department of Psychology in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the World Bank.

Prof Dr Rabia Khawar stressed the role of preventive measures and protective factors, noting that collaboration with the HEC and the World Bank reflected the growing recognition of mental health as an academic and developmental priority. Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar underscored the rising cases of depression and anxiety, calling for early detection, integrated care, and destigmatisation.

Dr Bilal Ahmed emphasised public health implications, grassroots capacity building and inter-institutional cooperation.

The panel concluded with a call for research-driven policies, greater awareness, and stronger family and community support.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025