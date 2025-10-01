Gilani lauds young Japanese student for helping flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has paid glowing tributes to a Japanese student for her humanitarian efforts in support of Pakistan’s flood-affected communities.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr Gilani said that it was truly commendable that such a young student had expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and extended practical support to ease their suffering.

In particular, he appreciated her initiative of distributing mosquito nets among affected families, noting that these proved to be a blessing in the wake of widespread concerns about dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in flood-hit areas.

Hikari Kiran Shah Tokunaga, a 16-year-old student from Japan, had recently visited a number of flood-affected areas in Multan and other south Punjab villages where she had distributed relief items among the victims from the funds she had collected for the purpose.

The acting president remarked that the floods not only displaced thousands of families but also exposed them to serious health risks. In such circumstances, Hikari’s distribution of thousands of mosquito nets provided immediate relief and played a significant role in protecting the health of vulnerable communities.

He underscored that Hikari’s contribution reflected a spirit of selflessness and compassion beyond her years. The young student personally mobilised funds and utilised them to procure and deliver mosquito nets to the flood-affected families in Multan at a time when health experts were warning about the potential spread of dengue.

He further noted that this was not Hikari’s first act of humanitarian service. She had previously extended assistance by providing essential supplies to affected families. Moreover, she has been engaged in writing children’s stories aimed at raising awareness about disease prevention, particularly focusing on dengue and polio eradication. Through her creative work, she has been delivering the important message that children, too, have a vital role to play in safeguarding health. He said Hikari’s gesture serves as a shining example of how the younger generation can transcend borders to serve humanity.

He urged philanthropists and welfare organisations to come forward and extend generous assistance to flood victims, stating that this challenge cannot be addressed by the efforts of one individual or institution alone.

“It requires collective commitment and coordinated action to help the affected families overcome their hardships,” he said.

Looking ahead, the acting president emphasised that with the approaching winter season, there would be a growing need for additional items that not only shield flood victims from diseases but also protect them from the harsh effects of cold weather.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025