E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Man appearing for student in exam booked

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi booked a person who was taking exams on behalf of a student.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, BISE Chairman Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centres in connection with the Matriculation Second Annual Examinations 2025.

At Government High School DAV College Road, Rawalpindi, examination centrea person caught a person appearing in exams in place of another person.

The board chairmansaid that the examinations were being held under the zero-tolerance policy and cheating will not be tolerated in any case. He further said that strict steps are being taken for a transparent and fair examination system, while the examination staff is also performing their duties with full responsibility.

The examinations controller said that the aim of the board is to ensure a merit-based system so that students achieve success with their hard work and ability.

He said that honest and dutiful staff have been appointed in the Matriculation Second Annual 2025 examination, who are performing their duties in a good manner.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...