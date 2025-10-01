Man appearing for student in exam booked

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi booked a person who was taking exams on behalf of a student.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, BISE Chairman Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centres in connection with the Matriculation Second Annual Examinations 2025.

At Government High School DAV College Road, Rawalpindi, examination centrea person caught a person appearing in exams in place of another person.

The board chairmansaid that the examinations were being held under the zero-tolerance policy and cheating will not be tolerated in any case. He further said that strict steps are being taken for a transparent and fair examination system, while the examination staff is also performing their duties with full responsibility.

The examinations controller said that the aim of the board is to ensure a merit-based system so that students achieve success with their hard work and ability.

He said that honest and dutiful staff have been appointed in the Matriculation Second Annual 2025 examination, who are performing their duties in a good manner.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025