RMU switches to solar power, launches rainwater harvesting system

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) has converted its old campus and three male and female hostels to solar energy by installing solar panels worth Rs50 million.

The university has also launched a rainwater harvesting system on the campus.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the project. RMU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Umer, Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Health Tariq Mahmood Rehmani, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, health officials, and representatives of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

RMU VC said that the university was the first in Punjab to switch its campuses to solar energy, which would save Rs4 million per month in electricity bills.

He said that 80 per cent of the campus has already been converted to solar power, while the remaining portion of the new campus will soon be shifted as well. Plans are also underway to use solar energy in three government-run hospitals.

He said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) provided Rs20 million for the project, while RMU contributed Rs30 million from its own resources.

He added that the university would now be able to provide better facilities to students in both the campus and hostels.

The vice chancellor further said that a rainwater harvesting system had also been introduced to conserve water. Through this initiative, six million gallons of water will be stored and utilised for plants and to address water shortages.

Rainwater collected will also be used for washing and cleaning the mosque and ablution areas. The ablution water will then be reused for watering plants and grass in the park in front of the mosque, he said.

Later, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique presided over a high-level meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee at RMU.

The minister said that the provincial government was utilising all available resources to combat dengue. As a result, the number of dengue patients this year is 50 per cent less than last year, though more caution is still needed.

Health department officials from other districts of Rawalpindi division also attended the meeting via video link.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and the District Health Authority briefed the minister on anti-dengue measures.

Mr Cheema said that awareness campaigns were being carried out in the district as part of the anti-dengue drive. “Implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures is being ensured,” he added.

Health officials informed the meeting that 10,816 people had been screened this year, of which 656 tested positive for the dengue virus. Currently, 61 dengue patients are admitted to hospitals, while 1,499 anti-dengue teams are active across the district.

The minister directed the administration to adopt a zero-tolerance policy in implementing anti-dengue measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that members of the assembly, district administration, health department, and allied departments had played a constructive role in the anti-dengue campaign, which was commendable.

“Public cooperation is the most important factor in controlling dengue. Citizens should keep their homes and surrounding areas clean to eliminate dengue larvae. There is a risk of the disease spreading due to heavier-than-usual monsoon rains. Thanks to the administration’s efforts, the dengue situation is also better in Attock and Murree,” he said.

The minister urged the public to help build a healthier society by following anti-dengue SOPs. “Dengue will be defeated through mutual cooperation between the government and the people,” he added.

The minister also planted saplings as part of a tree plantation campaign on the university premises.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025