Modern driving school for Hassanabdal inaugurated

A Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

TAXILA: Hassanabdal has become the first tehsil of Attock district to have a modern driving school of international standards.

Inaugurated on Tuesday by District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Mavarhan Khan, the newly established facility will provide structured and professional training to aspiring drivers, enabling them to learn driving in their hometown instead of traveling to other cities.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Khan said: “The training school will prepare safer drivers for the roads. It is part of our broader strategy to make travel safer and more convenient for the people.”

Mr Khan said the initiative would not only make driving education more accessible but also help curb accidents, promote traffic discipline, and improve overall road safety.

He said that a female instructor has been deputed for female aspirant drivers while special focus would be given on the driver’s “anger management” through experts as it is one of the main causes of fatal road incidents.

Following the ceremony, the DPO also inspected the Safe City Project Hassanabdal, which has been equipped with surveillance cameras, digital monitoring, and traffic management tools.

He said the project will play a vital role in crime prevention, traffic regulation, and strengthening community security.

The DPO also visited the under-construction Hassanabdal City Police Station, announcing that its inauguration will take place soon, adding another boost to policing services in the tehsil.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

