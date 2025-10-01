IHC denies bail to man accused of burning wife alive

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday denied bail to an accused held for allegedly burning his wife to death in the Kirpa area.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while announcing the verdict, upheld the earlier decision of the Sessions Court refusing bail.

During the hearing, Advocate Munir Ahmed, representing the family of the deceased, Sania Bibi, argued that the accused was facing the grave charge of burning his wife alive and therefore did not deserve bail.

The court was further informed that the co-accused, Sania’s father-in-law, is already in Adiala Jail.

Sania, in her dying declaration recorded at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), had directly blamed both her husband and father-in-law for the attack.

According to case details, 28-year-old Sania, mother of an 11-month-old baby, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law on June 8, the second day of Eid, in their home at Gora Mast village.

Her counsel told the court that she had developed serious differences with her in-laws after her marriage two years ago.

Narrating the incident, Advocate Ahmed said Sania was doused in petrol and set on fire inside the house after she tried to flee.

Though the family of the accused claimed she was injured in a gas cylinder blast, Sania, before her death, recorded both her written and video statements naming her husband and father-in-law as the perpetrators.

She succumbed to her injuries at Pims on July 10. Following her death, police converted the FIR—initially registered under Section 336-B of the Pakistan Penal Code relating to use of corrosive substances and attempted murder—into a murder case.

The complainant has also sought the inclusion of terrorism charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act, arguing that the incident created fear across the entire village.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC ordered that the accused would remain incarcerated in Adiala Jail and would not be released on bail.

