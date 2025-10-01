Two killed in S. Waziristan explosion

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/BAJAUR: Two people were killed when an explosive device went off in the Sararogha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district on Tuesday.

According to deputy commissioner Asmatullah Wazir, the incident occurred when local residents stumbled upon a suspicious object and attempted to handle it. The device exploded with a loud blast, killing two men on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Khan Baaz and Hijratullah.

The administration and security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the vicinity, and launched an initial investigation. Police said efforts are under way to determine the nature of the device and trace its origin.

The deputy commissioner confirmed that the bodies were shifted to a local hospital, while authorities stepped up security patrols in the surrounding areas to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, a shop was partially damaged and windows of others were shattered when an improvised explosive device exploded in Inayat Kallay Bazaar of Bajaur district on Monday night.

Local traders and police said on Tuesday that IED placed along Haji Mohammad’s shop in a market was detonated at around 9pm.

They told Dawn that the explosion partially damaged the shop.

They, however, added that there were no casualties reported in the explosion, which also shattered windows of adjacent shops.

An official told this correspondent that a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to track down the culprits.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025