Cop held for stealing bikes from hospital

Our Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

SWABI: A policeman, who had been performing duty at Zaida police station here, had stolen sixmotorcycles, which were later recovered from his custody.

DSP Ijaz Khan Abazai said that all the bikes were lifted under a well-planned strategy one-by-one from Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shahmansoor, a health unit which is situated in the jurisdiction of Zaida police station.

The accused was on duty at the police line Shahmansoor which is situated right in front of Bacha Khan hospital, he said.

An FIR was registered by Abdur Rehman, a resident of Pabini village, on September 22 that he had parked his bike near the laboratory on the premises of Bacha Khan hospital, but when he returned the bike was missing, adding that he had no option but to approach Zaida police station.

“More complaints followed that forced the police to launch search to trace the bike lifter,” he added.

Farooq Khan, SHO Zaida police station, said: “I along with the police party reached Bacha Khan hospital, took security apparatus of the hospital on board and started checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. It was a big surprise when we noticed Inayatur Rehman, police cop, who was working in Zaida police station as constable was involved in the crim.

He was immediately arrested and in the preliminary investigation he admitted the crime, lifting of bikes from the hospital premises.

Later, he was taken to the place where he had hidden the stolen motorcycles. The motorcycles were recovered and will be handed over to their owners soon. “The accused belongs to Ismailia village and would face the law for what he has done,” said the SHO.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

