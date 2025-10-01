Lack of awareness, parents’ reluctance hampers enrolment of girls in Landi Kotal

KHYBER: Lack of community awareness about the importance of higher education for girls coupled with reluctance on part of the parents is hampering girls’ enrolment in the recently established government degree college for girls in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district.

Established first in a rented building at a separate portion of a private house in 2022, the institute was later shifted to the bachelor hostel of the degree college for boys in 2023 due to issues in payment of monthly rent.

Having a capacity of almost 500 students in different categories, only 55 girl students are admitted to the college, both at the intermediate and associate degree levels. The college has all its sanctioned posts filled with most of the faculty members having PhD and MPhil qualification.

Ms. Nadia Irshad, principal of the college, told Dawn that all her administrative deficiencies and requirements were almost overcome by the department concerned, but now her only ‘deficiency’ was the reluctance of the local community to enroll their daughters and sisters in the college.

“We have all the posts of the teaching staff regularised with a suitable environment created at the college to attract more aspiring girls”, she said and added that her management does not see any tangible reason for the local community’s reluctance to get their girls admitted to the college.

Emphasising the need for getting higher education for girls, she said that all her faculty members were non-locals and they could be replaced with local qualified women if they attain required educational qualification through higher education.

Ms Irshad said that she along with her faculty members not only visited various girl schools in Landi Kotal but also wrote letters to their management in order to persuade girls for their enrolment in higher education.

She said that she was even ready to run a door to door campaign in Landi Kotal to inform both parents and young girls about the importance of higher education and the facilities her college was offering to girl students in higher education.

She said that the college had the facility to enroll students in associate degree programmes of all the science subjects if sufficient number of students were enrolled in the college.

“The college also has sports and extracurricular facilities while we plan to organise a grand sports gala in near future which is also aimed at attracting more girl students as parents of the existing students would be invited to the gala,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025