Lawyers go on strike, seek arrest of colleagues’ killers

PESHAWAR: Lawyers started a two-day province-wide strike on Tuesday to seek arrest of the killers of their two colleagues and protest ‘irresponsible’ attitude of police department including unfair investigation in the cases.

The strike was observed on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, which also demanded of provincial judiciary to treat police official charged with the killing of a young lawyer Mian Asim in Charsadda like normal suspects and not to extend him any preferential treatment.

The decision about the strike was taken in All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers General Body-cum-Convention organised by Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Monday, which was attended by representatives of lawyers’ bodies from across the province.

It was pointed in the convention that the concerned station house officer (SHO), Behramand Shah, accused of killing Mian Asim in Charsadda on Aug 22, 2025, had so far not been arrested as he had allegedly been extended preferential treatment by police as well as judiciary.

The participants of the convention said that pre-arrest bail petitions of other accused persons in the same case were pending in district courts but high court granted interim pre-arrest bail to Behramand on Sep 26.

They stated that the killers of senior lawyer Khalid Khan, who was assassinated few days ago in Dargai, were also not arrested.

Moreover, the convention pointed out that recently another lawyer Shahid Ali Khan was severely tortured by police in Swat and another lawyer Hanzala Khan was tortured in Mohmand tribal district. Similarly, they stated that lawyer Mureed Hayat was kept in illegal detention in Bannu.

Lawyers mostly stayed away from appearing before courts including PHC at its principal seat as well as circuit benches. Their boycott of courts would continue today (Wednesday).

The vice chairman of KP Bar Council, Ahmad Farooq Khattak, president of PHC Bar Association Ameenur Rehman Yousafzai, its secretary general Ashfaq Daudzai, president of Peshawar Bar Association Qaiser Zaman, general secretary Zahidullah Zahid and senior lawyers Yasir Khattak, Babar Yousafzai, Ishaq Ali Qazi and others told journalists that if killers in the two cases were not arrested till today (Wednesday) then lawyers would demand transferring of inspector general of police.

They said that in case of non-acceptance of their demands, they would also stage a sit-in before the office of IGP. They said that unity among lawyers was need of the hour due to increasing excesses against them, especially by police.

They alleged that police department extended undue protocol to accused police officer Behramand.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025