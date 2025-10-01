E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Govt urged to ensure safe recovery of Pesco workers

Bureau Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Chairman Board of directors, Himayatullah Khan, has demanded of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take effective measures for safe recovery of Pesco employees, who were abducted from Bannu some weeks ago.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Himayatullah Khan met withthe chief secretary KP, Sahab Ali Shah, and discussed with him the issue relating to the abduction of five Pesco linemen from Bannu Circle.

The BoD chairman emphasised the gravity of the situation and called for immediate and drastic measures to secure the safe release of the abducted staff.

He conveyed deep anxiety and distress being faced by the affected families and underscored the need for a swift and decisive action.

The CEO Pesco, Akhtar Hamid Kahn, also attended the meeting and gave a detailed briefing on the incident.

According to the CEO, an FIR has been registered at the police station concerned, but the identity of the kidnappers remains unknown, and no demands have been made by them so far.

The chief secretary assured the Pesco officials of full support and cooperation from the provincial government.

He reaffirmed his commitment to mobilising all available resources to trace and recover the abducted employees at the earliest. The incident occurred on September 12, when five linemen were carrying out maintenance work in the Bannu Cantonment area and were abducted by unknown assailants.

” Since then, no contact has been made from the kidnappers, while their motives remain unclear,” the officials added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

EVEN though American President Donald Trump believes that his grand 20-point Gaza plan will bring ‘eternal’ ...
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...