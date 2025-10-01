Govt urged to ensure safe recovery of Pesco workers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Chairman Board of directors, Himayatullah Khan, has demanded of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take effective measures for safe recovery of Pesco employees, who were abducted from Bannu some weeks ago.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Himayatullah Khan met withthe chief secretary KP, Sahab Ali Shah, and discussed with him the issue relating to the abduction of five Pesco linemen from Bannu Circle.

The BoD chairman emphasised the gravity of the situation and called for immediate and drastic measures to secure the safe release of the abducted staff.

He conveyed deep anxiety and distress being faced by the affected families and underscored the need for a swift and decisive action.

The CEO Pesco, Akhtar Hamid Kahn, also attended the meeting and gave a detailed briefing on the incident.

According to the CEO, an FIR has been registered at the police station concerned, but the identity of the kidnappers remains unknown, and no demands have been made by them so far.

The chief secretary assured the Pesco officials of full support and cooperation from the provincial government.

He reaffirmed his commitment to mobilising all available resources to trace and recover the abducted employees at the earliest. The incident occurred on September 12, when five linemen were carrying out maintenance work in the Bannu Cantonment area and were abducted by unknown assailants.

” Since then, no contact has been made from the kidnappers, while their motives remain unclear,” the officials added.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025