Three die in Havelian mine collapse

A Correspondent Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

ABBOTTABAD: Three workers were killed and as many suffered injuries when a phosphate mine collapsed during routine operations in Havelian tehsil of Abbottabad district on Tuesday.

According to police, the workers were engaged in mining activities in a mine when the structure suddenly caved in. Six workers were trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams swiftly launched an operation, recovering the bodies of three workers. They were identified as Muzammil, Miftah and Shoaib, all residents of Gilgit. The other three workers were rescued with serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Havelian. The injured included Zia, Naveed and Anjum.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

