KMU to hold three-day free medical camp

PESHAWAR: A three-day free medical camp will start at the Khyber Medical University Hospital and Research Centre to provide public with free medical consultations and a range of diagnostic tests from today (Wednesday).

Diabetes and hypertension, like in many parts of the world, are rapidly increasing in Pakistan and are rightly termed “silent killers.” According to experts, one in every four Pakistanis is diabetic, while one in every three suffers from high blood pressure. Early detection and treatment of these conditions can not only save lives but also protect patients from severe complications, a statement said.

Considering the alarming rise in these diseases, the KMU has organised a three-day free medical camp from October 1 to 3, 2025 (Wednesday to Friday), from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM daily at KMU hospital in Phase 5, Hayatabad, Peshawar. The camp will be supervised by senior professors and specialist doctors, aiming to raise public awareness and ensure timely diagnosis.

During the camp, patients will receive free consultations, check-ups, and essential diagnostic tests. Services include detailed medical examinations, foot care and wound prevention guidance for diabetic patients, complete eye examinations, nutritional counseling and diet planning, as well as weight management and obesity consultations.

Additionally, free laboratory tests such as kidney function tests, cholesterol tests, blood sugar tests, and HbA1c tests will also be provided.

