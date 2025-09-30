Several injured, emergency declared in Quetta hospitals following reports of blast

The Balochistan Health Department on Tuesday imposed an emergency in hospitals across Quetta after an explosion reportedly injured several people in the city, according to Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

“An emergency has been declared at the Quetta Civil Hospital, Balochistan Medical College (BMC) Hospital Quetta, and the Trauma Centre,” a statement from Rehman said.

“All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals.”

According to a statement from the Media Coordinator of the Health Department of Balochistan, Dr Waseem Baig, “Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre.

“After receiving initial medical aid at the emergency department, the injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre for further treatment.”

According to the statement, the Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, Dr Arbab Kamran, and the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Hadi Kakar, were supervising the situation.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.