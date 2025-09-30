10 dead, 32 injured in Quetta bomb blast: health minister

At least 10 people were killed and 32 were injured on Tuesday after a bomb blast ripped through a busy street in Quetta, Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar told Dawn.com.

“Thirty-two injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre,” Kakar said.

Following the explosion, the Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the capital, according to Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

“An emergency has been declared at the Quetta Civil Hospital, Balochistan Medical College (BMC) Hospital Quetta, and the Trauma Centre,” a statement from Rehman said.

“All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals.”

