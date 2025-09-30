E-Paper | September 30, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Territorial force

From the Newspaper Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 09:06am

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan have decided … to raise a territorial force. A Bill seeking to empower the Government to raise the force is likely to be brought before Parliament by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, who is also the Defence Minister of Pakistan. The force will be trained … as a reserve force to be called up in emergencies to assist the Pakistan Army.

While … information regarding the stren­gth of the force is not yet available, it is belie­ved that the Government proposed to ultim­a­tely raise about a dozen battalions to con­­­s­­titute the Territorial Force. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Tokyo,] United Nations vanguards tonight [Sept 29] stood on the 38th Parallel looking into Communist Korea for the first time since the North’s invasion tanks rolled south three months ago. American airmen saw the first South Koreans reach the frontier on the east coast… . An American spokesman said … the American Army had ordered the South Koreans to halt when they reached the Parallel and regroup… . … Southern President Dr Syngman Rhee, accepting formal return of … Seoul … said when asked if his troops would cross the Parallel. “That is the aim of this war. There is no 38th Parallel.”

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

