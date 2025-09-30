From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Empty slogans’

RAWALPINDI: The Chief Minister of NWFP, Mr Nasrullah Khan Khattak said here today [Sept 29] that the people of Punjab have always played a leading role in the politics of the country and they would not be misled by empty slogans being raised by Mr Mustafa Khar. [The CM] … [said] … that Mr Mustafa Khar by his slogans “which speak more of provincialism” was causing great damage to the cause of Pakistan. He … expressed the hope that the people of the Constituency from which he was seeking election, would frustrate his evil designs by rejecting him in the .., by-election… . …[H]e said the faults ... which he was finding with the PPP today would not have been there if Mr Khar was allowed the party ticket. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] an extraordinary session of the 40-member Islamic Conference will be held tomorrow [Oct 1] to discuss mainly the desecration by Israeli authorities of Prophet Ibrahim’s mosque in Al-Khalil on the occupied West Bank of the Jordan river… . Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Prince Saud el-Faisal will preside... .

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025