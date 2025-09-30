Parachinar neglect

THE Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has suspended the undergraduate nursing programme in Kurram district’s Para-chinar area. The justification given — that the council has not ‘visited’ the college — reveals not only administrative negligence, but also a shocking disregard for the future of young men and women who aspire to serve their country in the healthcare sector.

If inspections were not conducted, it is the fault of the council and relevant authorities, not of the students or the local administrators. To punish them is cruel, unjust and utterly indefensible.

Parachinar has long endured ordeals of various kinds. Decades of militancy, repeated blockades, economic strangu-lation, and relentless neglect have shattered the fabric of life in the area, with health, education, employment and infrastructure segments lying in tatters.

Instead of rebuilding this wounded region, decisions like these only reinforce the painful perception that for some strange reason, the state is ignoring the local people. At a time when Pakistan is in dire need of qualified nurses, discouraging an already marginalised community from entering this noble profession is nothing short of a national loss.

The highest authorities in the country must take immediate and serious notice of the whole matter. The PNC adminis-tration must be taken to task for such discriminatory decisions, and efforts should be made to ensure the swift restoration of the nursing programme.

Riaz Ali Turi

Parachinar

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025